A football fan who had racially abused Nigerian international Samuel Chukwueze and Brazil's Vinicius Junior has bagged a one-year jail term.

The Mallorca supporter was found guilty of two crimes against moral integrity, aggravated by the fact that he acted with racist motives.

It was gathered that the fan directed abuses at Vinicius during Real Madrid's 1-0 La Liga defeat to Mallorca inside the Son Moix stadium in February 2023.

A football fan has bagged a jail term for racially abusing Samuel Chukwueze and Vinicius Junior. Photo: Nicolo Campo.

Source: Getty Images

Two weeks later, the club supporter insulted Nigerian international Samuel Chukwueze, who was in action for AC Milan.

A statement from Real Madrid claims the sentence was suspended following an apology by the fan who addressed a letter to the Brazilian star, Reuters reports.

The incidents were widely condemned as it gained international outrage as racism debate was ignited in Spain.

Real Madrid further claimed that another Mallorca supporter who racially abused Aurelien Tchouameni was banned from stadiums for one year.

The club statement added:

“(He has) apologised and shown remorse for his actions and has agreed to complete socio-educational activities under the jurisdiction of minors, as proposed by prosecutors."

Earlier in September, an angry Vinicius urged FIFA to strip Spain of its 2030 World Cup hosting rights to deal with the scourge in stadiums.

Los Blancos take a trip to the Metropolitano to face Atletico Madrid for a derby clash, a venue where Vinicius had suggested several cases of abuse.

Vinicius urged to retract statement

Legit.ng earlier reported that Vinicius' remarks prompted Madrid Mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida to call for a retraction from the winger.

Vinicius Junior is back in the spotlight this week after remarks from an earlier interview resurfaced.

The Brazilian forward suggested that if Spain doesn't make strides in tackling racism, the 2030 World Cup should be hosted in a different country.

Source: Legit.ng