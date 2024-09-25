Victor Osimhen has been on the radar of top European clubs since the summer window of 2022

Manchester United passed on the chance to sign him for a reason that has now sounded very funny

Osimhen transferred to Turkish champions Galatasaray on a season-long loan early this month

Manchester United will be having a feeling of regret after passing on the chance to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli in the summer transfer window of 2022.

Osimhen is enjoying a bright start to life at Galatasaray after joining the Turkish champions on a season-long loan move after the European transfer window closed.

Victor Osimhen training with Argentina striker Mauro Icardi at Galatasaray. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

He had proposals from Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli, but all three moves collapsed due to reasons relating to Napoli and himself.

According to Football Italia, the striker requested for a break clause in January in case a selected top European club comes for his new release clause of €75 million.

Why Man Utd didn't sign Osimhen

Interested clubs are already circling around Osimhen for a move in January after a bright start at Galatasaray, including long-term admirer Chelsea and Serie A giants Juventus.

Amidst the ongoing interest, ESPN have revealed that Manchester United had the chance to sign the Nigerian in the summer of 2022 but opted against it.

The Red Devils declined the chance as they were sceptical about how Osimhen will perform in England after seeing Romelu Lukaku blossom in the Serie A but flopped at Chelsea.

Despite the concerns, United splashed £72 million on an unproven Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta, making their concerns even more questionable.

Erik ten Hag was also concerned about Osimhen's hold-up play which would make him unsuitable for the manager’s possession-based football, which has yet to reflect.

The Super Eagles star led Napoli to their first Serie A title in 33 years after the snub, also winning the Golden Boot with 26 goals in the 2022/23 season.

Galatasaray plan to keep Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray plan to keep Osimhen beyond his loan term despite reports that there is a break clause that could allow him to leave the club in January.

Club vice president Ibrahim Hatipoglu dismissed the claims and revealed that the club would be open to keeping the Nigerian in Turkey beyond the current season.

