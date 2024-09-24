Aliko Dangote has expressed regret about his decision not to splash the cash to acquire English Premier League club Arsenal

The Nigerian business mogul, who is a staunch fan of the North London club, was linked with the Gunners in 2020 for $2 billion

Some Nigerians have invested heavily in European clubs, including Kunle Soname, who bought CD Feirense of Portugal in 2015

Nigerian billionaires are beginning to take their investments to a new level as they gradually infiltrate the European football space.

Africa's leading richest man, Aliko Dangote, recently disclosed that he regrets his decision not to acquire English Premier League club Arsenal.

Aside from its global entertainment, football is a lucrative business enterprise, and entrepreneurs from Nigeria are making efforts to capitalize on it.

Nigerian businessman Kunle Soname owns the Portuguese club CD Feirense. Photo: @mitchokonta.

3 Nigerians who own football clubs in Europe

1. Kunle Soname (CD Feirense)

Nigerian business mogul Kunle Soname became the first Nigerian to acquire a football club in Europe, having splashed cash on Portuguese club CD Feirense in 2015.

Feirense play in the LigaPro, the second tier of Portuguese football and Soname is listed as the primary shareholder.

The club plays its home games at the Estádio Marcolino de Castro, which seats around 5,500 people.

The Nation reports that Soname is also the chairman of the Nigeria Professional Football League club Remo Stars, based in Ikenne, Ogun State.

2. Nneka Ede (Lusitano de Evora)

Nneka Ede, a businesswoman, is the sole woman on the list. In June 2020, Lusitano Ginasio FC announced that it had reached an agreement with Nigerian entrepreneur Dorothy Nneka Ede.

The club is situated in Evora and competes in the Campeonato de Portugal, the fourth tier of the Portuguese football system.

3. Shola Akingbade

Nigerian Software Engineer Shola Akinlade owns the Danish football club Aarhus Fremad and the Nigerian club Sporting Lagos.

The 38-year-old is the CEO of Paystack, a financial technology company which was acquired by Stripe for $200 million in 2020.

Dangote regrets not buying Arsenal

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's richest man, Aliko Dangote, expressed disappointment in his failure to acquire the English Premier League club Arsenal.

In 2021, the president and chief executive of Dangote Group was linked with the London club, which was valued at $2 billion at the time.

The entrepreneur explained that his commitment to the refinery project saw him miss out on Arsenal.

