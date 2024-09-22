Jay Jay Okocha, Emmanuel Adebayor and Samuel Eto'o all arrived in Congo following an invitation from President Denis Sassou Nguesso

El Hadji Diouf and Asamoah Gyan were other African football legends who arrived in Brazaville as sports facilities were inaugurated

The Alima Football Academy, backed by the presidency, was also launched to mentor the next generation of young Congolese footballers

African football legends Jay Jay Okocha, Emmanuel Adebayor, and Samuel Eto'o were spotted in Congo at President Denis Sassou Nguesso's invitation.

Other superstars who accepted the invitation are Senegal legend El Hadj Diouf and Ghanaian football icon Asamoah Gyan.

The ex-players honoured the invite as the Congolese president continues to launch sporting facilities in the country, including the Alima Sports Academy.

African legends Asamoah Gyan, Emmanuel Adebayor, El Hadji Diouf, Samuel Eto’o, and Jay Jay Okocha arrive in Congo. Photo: e_adebayor.

It was gathered that Blaise Matuidi founded the Alima Academy in February to identify 40 talented youngsters from a pool of around 1,000.

Sport News Africa reports that the project also aims to mentor the next generation of young Congolese footballers and has received the support of the country's presidency.

Togolese legend Adebayor shared photos of the occasion on social media and thanked President Nguesso for the invitation.

The 40-year-old wrote:

"I am very honored to participate alongside other African football legends, Samuel Eto’o, El Hadji Diouf, Jay Jay Okocha and Assamoah Gyan, in the launch of major sports projects, including the Alima Sports Academy.

"A commendable initiative by His Excellency Mr. Denis Sassou Nguesso who declared the Year of Youth in Congo."

The legends received a heroic welcome in Brazaville, with fans trying to catch a glimpse of the superstars.

They were taken through some of the facilities under construction while some of the workers made efforts to take selfies.

