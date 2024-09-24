Samson Siasia previously managed the Super Eagles and has perfect knowledge of the team

Siasia, who recently completed FIFA’s five-year ban, is tipped as one of the potential next coaches

The former Dream Team coach has named one player who has not been replaced after he retired

Samson Siasia has named one player who has yet to be replaced in the Super Eagles years after he retired and is costing the team in the final attacking phase.

Siasia, who recently served a five-year FIFA ban for alleged corruption charges, is one of the indigenous managers linked to the vacant permanent managerial position of the Super Eagles.

Samson Siasia coached the Nigerian U23 team at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Photo by Chung-Sung Jun.

Source: Getty Images

NFF technical director Augustine Eguavoen has been in charge of the team temporarily since the resignation of Finidi George and the agreement with Bruno Labbadia collapsed.

Siasia points at Super Eagles’ problem

The former U23 manager has constantly stressed the need for a creative midfielder in the team, claiming Austin Jay-Jay Okocha is yet to have a replacement.

“Nigeria is yet to find a suitable replacement for Okocha since the former Bolton Wanderers star quit international football in 2006,” he said, as quoted by OwnGoal Nigeria.

“Former Chelsea midfielder John Mikel Obi was expected to take up the role but failed to live up to expectations. Fulham star Alex Iwobi has been used in the number 10 role in recent years, but he is not good enough to play the position.”

“Iwobi cannot play that position. He's a good player, but he's not doing as much as he's supposed to as an offensive player. We have to look for that person in the centre of the field who can give the last passes and score goals,” he added.

Mikel Obi began his career as a number 10 but mostly played as a defensive midfielder at Chelsea, and despite playing in attack for Nigeria, he was not able to shoulder the creative responsibilities.

According to Soccernet, Siasia did not hide his desire to coach the Super Eagles, but ex-international Segun Odegbami warned him it could be too early and risky.

Westerhof backs Siasia for Eagles' job

Legit.ng reported that former manager Clemens Westerhof backed Samson Siasia in taking over the permanent managerial position of the Nigerian national team.

The Dutch manager, who led the country to the 1994 AFCON triumph, has backed Siasia, who recently served a five-year FIFA ban, to take over the vacant position.

