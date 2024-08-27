Manchester United lost 2-1 to Brighton and Hove Albion in their second match of the season

Striker João Pedro's late strike condemned the Red Devils to a routine defeat to the Seagulls

Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel has hit out at head coach Erik ten Hag for his role in the defeat

Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel has picked on Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag for his role in the team's 2-1 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Manchester United scrapped a 2-1 win over Fulham with a late Joshua Zirkzee goal on the Premier League’s opening day but could not get past usual nemesis Brighton.

Erik ten Hag shaking his Manchester United players after the loss to Brighton. Photo by Steve Bardens.

Source: Getty Images

According to Squawka, the Red Devils have lost five of their last six matches against the Seagulls, which came under three managers: Graham Potter, Roberto De Zerbi and Fabian Hurzeler.

Mikel Obi criticises ten Hag

Speaking on the Talking Mikel episode of his Obi One Podcast, Mikel Obi slammed United manager ten Hag for mostly not taking responsibility but blaming the players.

“The manager [ten Hag], everytime I listen to him, there's so much negativity coming from him, he's always blaming somebody, it's always someone else's fault, every time I listen to Erik ten Hag it's always the player's fault,” he said.

“He brought in Matthijs De Ligt when Harry Maguire was having a fantastic game. The way the game was going, taking out the centre-back was unnecessary. It was a strange decision and it felt like he had promised De Ligt he's going to play.

“He didn't have to bring him on because the team was solid after the first goal. The decision cut off the communication in the backline. The changes disrupted the structure and communication of the team. The players should take responsibility and also the manager for his substitution.”

The Dutchman is in his third season, winning the Carabao and FA Cup in his first two seasons. There were calls for him to be sacked at the end of last season after finishing eighth.

He was instead backed with two first-team managers as assistants: Ruud van Nistelrooy and Rene Hake. The club also signed Lenny Yoro, Matthijs De Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Joshua Zirkzee to improve the squad.

