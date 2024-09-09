Finidi George has stated that Victor Osimhen is yet to apologise following their altercation back in June

Osimhen was part of the Super Eagles squad that defeated Benin at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on Saturday

The on-loan Napoli striker had claimed the tactician disrespected him over claims that Finidi questioned his national team commitment

Former Super Eagles coach Finidi George has stated that impressive striker Victor Osimhen is yet to apologise to him.

An angry Osimhen went live on Instagram in June, blasting the ex-international for questioning his commitment to the national team.

The alleged comments came days after Nigeria lost 2-1 to Benin in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier, back in June.

Days earlier, the Super Eagles struggled with Bafana Bafana of South Africa in Uyo, leaving Nigeria's chances of qualification hanging within a thread.

What did Finidi say about Osimhen?

A section of the Nigerian media had reported that Finidi claimed Osimhen staged an injury to skip national team duties.

According to Vanguard, Osimhen addressed some rumours linked to the tactician, claiming he won’t beg him [Osimhen] to play for the Super Eagles.

The 25-year-old striker lashed out at coach Finidi stating that he has lost respect for him.

While some fans have called on the on-loan Napoli striker to apologise to Finidi, others believe his rants were justified.

With Augustine Eguavoen now in charge of the team for the 2025 AFCON qualifiers, Osimhen was invited to join the team.

The former Lille of France striker was on the scoresheet in Nigeria's 3-0 win over Benin, while Ademola Lookman grabbed a brace.

Finidi, in a recent interview with Nigeria Info FM as per Daily Post, claimed that the forward has yet to apologise.

4 notable points from Finidi's statement

1. Finidi George expressed displeasure over the lack of communication between himself and the player.

“I sent him a message that it was not the best way, just someone telling you that coach said that and you’re talking about me like I said it in an interview."

2. The Rivers United manager stated that he has moved on from the altercation.

“From that point I didn’t hear from him, I moved on and I wish everybody well, only God will judge.”

3. Finidi refused to comment on whether the NFF would sanction the Galatasaray striker.

“I don’t know, he is there already, let him be."

4. The legend disclosed that mistakes happen, and life should go on.

“We cannot crucify him; he has made a mistake, we have moved on, and life goes on.”

Mikel Obi speaks on Osimhen's transfer debacle

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Mikel Obi stated that he was in the midst of everything that happened to Victor Osimhen during the summer transfer window.

Having helped Napoli to the Serie A title during the 2022/2023 season, Osimhen became one of the most sought-after strikers worldwide.

Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, and Paris Saint-Germain were all linked with the 25-year-old.

