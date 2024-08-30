Saheed Olagunju is set to join Wolves for the 2024/2025 season, according to football transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano

The teenager who is eligible to play for England or Nigeria will leave Chelsea to join the 'Wanderers'

The London-born Olagunju joined Chelsea’s youth ranks at the Under-12 level after a stint at Charlton Athletic

English Premier League club Wolves have agreed on a deal to sign Chelsea academy youngster Saheed Olagunju before the close of the summer transfer window.

The 17-year-old, born in London to Nigerian parents, is set to become Wolves's fifth summer signing.

It comes barely 24 hours after the club announced the signing of defender Bastien Meupiyou as they look to add Olagunju to their ranks.

Wolves are set to sign Chelsea's Saheed Olagunju. Photo: Chris Lee.

Source: Getty Images

The Chelsea prospect has been impressive for the Blues' youth team and has attracted several rival English clubs.

He has already made two appearances for the Chelsea U18 so far this campaign.

Last season, the teenager featured in 13 matches for the club, scoring one goal.

Soccernet reports that Olagunju joined Chelsea’s youth ranks at the Under-12 level after a stint at Charlton Athletic.

Many had thought he would have a chance to make an impact under Hassan Sulaiman, but he is destined to go elsewhere.

He also scored in the U17 Premier League Cup, which Chelsea went on to win. Information about the player on the Chelsea website said:

"Olagunju is a tall and confident player and someone who defends the box effectively and is technically proficient in playing out from the back while also showcasing excellent leadership skills".

Chelsea complete Emenalo signing

Legit.ng earlier reported that English Premier League side Chelsea have announced the intake of new academy scholars ahead of the 2024/2025 football season.

Landon Emenalo, the son of former Super Eagles defender Michael Emenalo, officially joined the Stamford Bridge outfit after Michael Emenalo worked with the London club as the technical director between 2011 and 2017.

It was gathered that agreements were signed last week, and they will be coached by Chelsea U18s Nigerian football tactician Hassan Sulaiman.

