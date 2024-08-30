Mohamed Salah has displayed a new goal celebration since the start of the new season

The Liverpool star has scored in both games as Liverpool won their first two matches

He has named Nigerian UFC fight Israel Adesanya as the inspiration for his celebration

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has named the inspiration behind his new goal celebration after debuting a new one at the start of the Premier League season.

Salah and Liverpool began a new life under new manager Arne Slot after the departure of long-serving and beloved manager Jurgen Klopp, who left the club after nine years.

Mohamed Salah celebrates his goal for Liverpool against Brentford. Photo by Michael Regan.

He has scored a goal each in the first two league games under the Dutch manager despite rumours initially suggesting he could be on his way out of the club.

As noted by Transfermarkt, his goal on the opening day meant he scored in the first fixture in six of the last seven seasons, and he has the most opening-day goals, moving past legends, including Frank Lampard.

Salah explains goal celebration

The Egyptian winger has quite a number of goal celebrations in his catalogue, including Islamic prayer, yoga tripod celebration, and removing his shirt. Now he has added a new one.

He draws imaginary arrows from a quiver, loads them onto a bow and fires, a celebration popular among footballers including Alvaro Morata and Edison Cavani.

He has opened up on who inspired his own during an interview with Men In Blazers:

“I was watching the UFC, Pereira against Israel Adesanya, when Adesanya won the second fight, he celebrated like that, I like the celebration, that's why I did it,” he said.

“I'm a UFC fan and our Egyptian people used to do it when they drew something on temples and pyramids.”

Adesanya defeated Alex Pereira by technical knockout in round two of their UFC 287 fight, his last win in the middleweight division.

Adesanya speaks on his inspiration

Legit.ng reported that Israel was spotted in white garment during an interview in which he spoke on the inspiration behind his MMA career success.

The Last Stylebender spent time in Nigeria after losing to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305. He attended the Celestial Church of Christ in Lagos and granted an interview afterwards.

