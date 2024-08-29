Noni Madueke scored an impressive hat trick for Chelsea against Wolverhampton Wanderers

He became the 23rd different player to score for the Blues, setting a Premier League record

Senegalese striker Nicolas Jackson is one of the players who have netted a treble of goals

Chelsea have become the club with the most number of different hat-trick scorers in the Premier League with 23, after Noni Madueke’s treble against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Blues moved ahead of London rivals to create a new record after the English winger pounced on Wolves in a match filled with animosity between him and the fans.

Noni Madueke and Nicolas Jackson are two of the 23 players to score Premier League hat tricks for Chelsea. Photo by Chris Lee.

Source: Getty Images

African striker Nicolas Jackson was one of the club's 23 different hat trick scorers despite criticism from club legend John Obi Mikel.

Legit.ng looks at some of the 23 players who have scored a hat-trick for Chelsea.

Chelsea's PL hat trick scorers

1. Eden Hazard

The legendary winger netted a treble twice for the club in the league in his seven seasons. He scored his first in the 3-0 win over Newcastle United in 2014 and his second against Cardiff City in 2018. He retired four years after leaving Stamford Bridge for Real Madrid.

2. Frank Lampard

According to Tribuna, all-time top scorer Frank Lampard is tied with Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink for most hat-tricks for the club with three each. He managed the club in two spells between 2019 and 2023, reaching the 2020 FA Cup final.

3. Mason Mount

After joining Manchester United, the boyhood star who spent 18 years at the club is a villain among the fans, but he was one of the players who scored a hat trick in blue. He scored three in the 7-0 win over Norwich City in 2021 under Thomas Tuchel.

4. Cole Palmer

The brilliant attacker scored back-to-back hat-tricks last season against Manchester United and Everton (four goals). He steered the team to a sixth-place finish in his first season after joining Manchester City.

5. Nicolas Jackson

The striker has come under heavy criticism since joining the club from Villarreal last year, particularly from legend John Obi Mikel. He took him the match ball after scoring three goals in the 4-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur last season.

The rest of the goalscorers are listed in an image shared on an image circulating on social media.

Mikel responds to Nicolas Jackson

Legit.ng reported that Mikel Obi responded to Nicolas Jackson after the Chelsea striker told him to shut up following his performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The club legend admitted he had not said anything wrong about the striker but only wanted him to improve, and he would only shut up if he scores every week.

