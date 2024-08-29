Victor Osimhen's alleged financial support of N3million to Borisky has continued to generate criticism

A fan has taken a swipe on the Napoli striker for giving the cross-dresser such an amount while in prison

The disappointed Nigerian urged the Napoli striker to learn from the likes of Mohammed Salah and Sadio Mane

An unknown Nigerian man is utterly disappointed in Victor Osimhen following reports that the Napoli striker supported Bobrisky with N3million while in prison.

The cross-dresser had taken to social media to name the Super Eagles striker among those who rendered him assistance while serving a 6-month jail term.

Bobrisky, whose real name is Idris Okuneye, listed several entertainers who came to his aid while in jail, but Osimhen's name on the list sparked reactions from fans, Guardian reports.

It comes when the reigning African Footballer of the Year faces a tough period in the transfer window.

The 25-year-old had tendered his transfer request at Napoli, leaving several clubs jostling for his signature.

Meanwhile, a man has taken to social media to express his displeasure over details that Osimhen gave money to support Bobrisky.

In the video, the obviously disappointed fan said in Pidgin English as translated:

"Osimhen, your mates are opening football academies in their respective countries. You did not learn from the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

"You are giving Bobrisky N3million. Go and see what Salah is doing in the country. Go and see what Mane is also doing for his country.

"Now you are looking for a cross-dresser to give money up and down because I do not understand. Are you looking for validation, or are you chasing clout?

"See, Burna Boy has opened a football academy. The coach that mentored you as a child, have you ever given him N3million?"

