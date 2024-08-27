Victor Osimhen is still expected to leave Napoli this summer before the transfer window closes

The Neapolitans have an agreement with his replacement Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea

His departure took another hit as one too club who had been in the race for weeks withdraw

Victor Osimhen’s options to leave Napoli have suffered another hit after a top club that has been in the race for weeks withdrew in the final days of the transfer window.

Osimhen is one of the most talked about players this summer as the Super Eagles forward seeks a move away from the Italian Serie A club after four years in the league.

Victor Osimhen is still expected to leave Napoli before the transfer window closes. Photo by Image Photo Agency.

Source: Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Arsenal and Saudi Pro League clubs have expressed interest in the Nigerian but none of the three clubs have been able to get the deal done.

PSG and Chelsea have concrete interest, while Arsenal are monitoring, yet no agreement has been reached with Napoli, with the window shutting in four days.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

PSG pull out of Osimhen deal

Di Marzio reported this morning that PSG submitted a new offer of €60 million to Napoli to get the deal done, having already agreed on personal terms with the player.

The reports come after Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli moved close to reaching an agreement with the Naples club for €65mil even though the player is refusing the offer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano debunked the news that PSG have made an offer. He claimed the French club had left the race and made no official bid.

Chelsea remains a potential destination for the former Lille forward and is one to watch in the final days of the window, with the Blues keen to complete the deal on their terms.

Napoli and Osimhen have dismissed the Blues' offer of a loan with the option to buy.

Osimhen’s agent provides update

Legit.ng reported that Victor Osimhen’s agent, Roberto Calenda issued an update on the striker’s future after reports of an offer from Saudi Arabia and substantial salary demands.

Calenda boasted about the striker’s achievements and claimed they have always cooperated with Napoli, adding that his client still has much to do in Europe.

Source: Legit.ng