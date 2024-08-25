Chelsea won their first game of the season, dismantling Wolverhampton Wanderers 6-2

Noni Madueke netted a second-half hat-trick of goals, all of which Cole Palmer assisted

The English winger came under fire for his comments about Wolverhampton on Instagram.

Chelsea winger Noni Madueke walked the talk by netting a brilliant second-half hat-trick in the 6-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium.

This comes after the English winger made an insulting comment on his Instagram page about the city of Wolverhampton, which he claimed was a mistake.

Noni Madueke with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick for Chelsea against Wolves. Photo by Shaun Botterill.

Source: Getty Images

The Blues bounced back from their opening-day defeat to champions Manchester City with an emphatic win over a team that did the double over them last season.

It was a great relief for manager Enzo Maresca after the opening-day loss, but a call for concern was his team's ability to defend set pieces, which made them concede.

Madueke bags hat trick

The England star of Nigerian descent came under fire for a post on his Instagram story at midnight, where he made an expletive statement towards the city of Wolverhampton.

The fans at the Molineux booed each of his passes in the early proceedings, but he quietened them with a treble of goals, his first for Chelsea since joining in January 2023.

PFA Young Player of the Year Cole Palmer opened his account for the season and assisted all three goals in similar patterns on a rosy afternoon for Enzo Maresca's men.

He spoke about the partnership after the game, claiming that both players' skill sets complimented each other.

“He is cold, and I am fire, so… it mixes well. He has always got the ability to play the right pass at the right time. So we can say it's brilliant,” he said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

Madueke calls Wolverhampton offensive term

Legit.ng earlier reported that Noni Madueke insulted Wolverhampton City with an offensive term in an Instagram story that was immediately deleted, but not after fans got a hold of it.

The English winger admitted he didn't mean to post it on his public page but instead on his private page, which many footballers operate to keep things close with family and friends.

Source: Legit.ng