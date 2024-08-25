Victor Osimhen's potential transfer has continued to generate talking points, but nothing official so far

Nigerian music icon 9ice, who is a Chelsea supporter, has taken to social media to thank the Napoli striker, sparking reactions

With barely six days before the close of the summer transfer window, Chelsea continue to negotiate a deal for the Nigerian star

Nigerian music sensation 9ice has sparked mixed reactions following his message thanking striker Victor Osimhen.

The Napoli striker has been rumoured to be heading to English Premier League club Chelsea this summer.

Earlier reports said the Blues were negotiating a cash-plus-swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku.

Nigerian artiste 9ice pens thank you message to Victor Osimhen.

After losing their season's opening game, Chelsea officials and fans agree that they need a proven striker.

There is still a lot to do with less than one week until the transfer window closes.

Football London reports that Chelsea having over 15 players training separately cannot be overstated.

Osimhen has been linked with several top clubs this summer, including Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, PSG, and Bayern Munich.

Two clubs from Saudi Arabia also made enquiries about the wantaway Napoli striker, but his future remains unclear.

9ice thanks Osimhen

On Sunday morning, August 25, Nigerian singer 9ice, a staunch Chelsea fan, sparked reactions with his post to Osimhen.

9ice wrote:

"Thank you my brother. Ose modupe Victor Osimhen.Thank you. All I wanted!"

Curious fans have taken to the comment section of the post. @shyvinny said:

"He is not going to Chelsea this summer according to PoojaMedia his friend. Abeg continue to dey manage "Michael Jackson."

@247alabi added:

"Is Chelsea deal done? Welcome to Chelsea the pride of London."

@MR_DEEUC asked:

"How much him send?"

Fabrizio shares update on Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that football transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano provided an update on Victor Osimhen's lingering transfer situation.

The Nigerian international has been a subject of the summer transfer window for some time now amid interest from top clubs.

Napoli have struggled to come to terms with the fact that the 25-year-old is desperate to leave the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, but they have insisted that suitors ready to sign the player must cough up the release clause of €120m/€130milion.

