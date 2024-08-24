Erling Haaland scored thrice as Manchester City beat new boys Ipswich Town 4-1 at the Etihad

The Norwegian striker netted two in a crazy first half before rounding it up in the second half

He moves above Luis Suarez on the list of players with the most hat-tricks in the English top-flight

Erling Haaland scored thrice as champions Manchester City brushed aside Premier League newcomers Ipswich Town 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium in the second matchday of the new season.

The champions made it two wins out of two games to open the defence of their fourth consecutive title, while the newly-promoted side have lost their opening fixtures.

Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring a hat trick for Manchester City against Ipswich Town. Photo by James Gill.

Source: Getty Images

Haaland improved his hat-trick tally to 10, seven in the league for City, just at the start of his third season.

Legit.ng looks at the players with the most PL trebles.

Most Premier League hat-tricks

1. Sergio Aguero

According to Goal, the former Man City man scored 12 hat-tricks in his 10 years at the Etihad Stadium. The most of any Premier League player. He scored first against Wigan in his third start in 2011 and last against Aston Villa in May 2020 before leaving the club in 2021.

2. Alan Shearer

The league's record goalscorer with 260 goals scored 11 trebles of goals playing for Southampton, Blackburn and Newcastle United. Per 90min, his five hat-tricks in the 1995/96 season are the most in a single season.

3. Robbie Fowler

The Liverpool legend scored nine hat-tricks in the English top flight, all of which came in red, even though he also played for Manchester City and Leeds United. He is the eighth-highest goal scorer in the Premier League

4. Harry Kane, Thierry Henry, Michael Owen

Three players are tied on eight PL hat-tricks: Harry Kane, Thierry Henry, and Michael Owen, with the three scoring for one club - Tottenham, Arsenal, and Liverpool.

5. Erling Haaland, Wayne Rooney

Haaland moved clear of Luis Suarez (6) and tied Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney (7) after his three goals against the tractor boys. Rooney scored his hat-tricks between Everton and the Red Devils.

Source: Legit.ng