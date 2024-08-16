Mikel Obi has narrated how he went all the way to buy flight tickets for the Nigerian team in 2016

The former Super Eagles captain was part of the Dream Team squad that played at the Rio Olympics

Mikel lamented how the team were left stranded at the airport before he purchased tickets for their flight to Brazil

Former Nigerian international Mikel Obi has detailed how he personally booked a flight for the Dream Team as they headed to Brazil for the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Despite funding of N12 billion, Team Nigeria ended the Paris 2024 Olympic Games without a medal, sparking reactions from different quarters.

Mikel narrated his ordeal during his time with the national team set-up, stating there were logistics problems.

Mikel Obi says he bought tickets for the team as they headed for the Rio 2016 Olympics. Photo: Chris Brunskill.

Source: Getty Images

He was recently criticised after saying players of African descent should not see Nigeria as a second option.

Mikel speaks on sacrifices for Super Eagles

The former Chelsea star disclosed that he made many commitments while he was on the Super Eagles squad.

The 37-year-old narrated how in-fighting almost cost the team from participating at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

Mikel stated that he had to pay for flight tickets for the team after they had waited at the airport. He said via Soccernet:

“When I represented my country at the Olympics in Brazil, we had to fly there, and we waited for morning till night, waiting for a plane to take us to Brazil.

“There was no plane to take us to Brazil because there was in-fighting behind the scene of who was going to pick up the tab.

“The FA didn’t want to pick up the tab, the government I think released the money, but the FA or whoever the money got into his hands refused to release the money.

“So we waited at the airport from money till night but there was no flight. I had to pay for that flight to take us to Brazil. And these are little things.”

Mikel aims dig at Enzo Fernandez

Legit.ng earlier reported that Legend John Obi Mikel sent a message to Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez ahead of the 2024/25 Premier League season, his second full season at Stamford Bridge.

Fernandez joined Chelsea in the winter transfer window of 2023 for £106.7 million after being named the best young player at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Fernandez is one of the Chelsea players Mikel Obi spoke about on the Obi One Podcast ahead of the 2024/25 season, telling him to step up this season and praising Gallagher along the line.

Source: Legit.ng