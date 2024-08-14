Kylian Mbappe has started off for Real Madrid on a spectacular note, but how did Cameroon miss out on this superstar

The Frenchman was born to parents of African origin and was also eligible to play for his African roots

Mbappe, who has been tipped as Cristiano Ronaldo's heir in Madrid, was decent for Los Blancos in the Super Cup against Atalanta

Kylian Mbappe was incredible in the UEFA Super Cup as Real Madrid defeated Atalanta 2-0, but how did the Cameroon national football team miss out on this precious jewel?

His father, Wilfried, who hails from Cameroon, had reportedly considered that his son play for his African roots.

One Plus reports that Mbappe's mother, Fayza Lamari, is of Algerian Kabyle origin and is a former handball player.

Kylian Mbappe has won the Super Cup with Real Madrid. Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt.

Source: Getty Images

The footballer was born in Paris to parents who were originally from Africa. His dad allowed him to follow in his brothers' footsteps by joining local side AS Bondy.

In 2015, the forward started his senior club career in 2015 with French club AS Monaco, where he won the Ligue 1 title in the 2016–17 season.

At 18, he became the second-most-expensive teenager of all time when he joined PSG for a staggering €180 million on a permanent deal.

Mbappe played for France's U17 and U19 teams before earning a senior national team call-up in 2017, leaving Cameroon with no chance.

He was a member of the France national team that won the 2018 FIFA World Cup, as he also reached the final of the 2022 edition of the global showpiece in 2022.

How did Cameroon miss out on Mbappe?

Several reports claim that Mbappe's dad recounted how some individuals frustrated his effort to see his son play for the Central African nation.

It remains a big miss for the African nation, which has produced some great players, including Roger Milla, Samuel Eto' o and Rigobert Song.

Earlier this year, Mbappe visited the African nation, and journalist Martin Camus Mimb remembered the first legend named Mbappe in Cameroon. Mimb said via local outlet Actu Cameroun:

"Who will tell Kylian that before him, we had here a phenomenal Mbappé who walked on Africa?"

Mimb was referring to the famous Cameroonian footballer Samuel Mbappe Lepe.

Real Madrid announce Mbappe signing

Meanwhile, Spanish giants Real Madrid recently announced the signing of the 25-year-old striker on a free transfer.

Mbappe left after the French Champions, Paris Saint-Germain, at the end of the summer.

He signed a five-year contract at the Bernabeu worth €15m (£12.8m) a year after tax.

Real Madrid set new European record

Legit.ng earlier reported that Real Madrid have made history as the team with the most victories in the Super Cup, claiming their sixth title.

The La Liga outfit were tied with FC Barcelona and AC Milan at five wins each, Real Madrid have the chance to surpass their eternal rivals and secure a record sixth trophy.

The win also saw Carlo Ancelotti become the most successful coach in UEFA Super Cup history, surpassing Pep Guardiola, with whom he is currently tied at four wins each.

