William Gallas believes Victor Osimhen will do great exploits at Chelsea because of his goal-scoring attitude

The former Arsenal defender is rooting for the Nigerian international who is desperate to leave Napoli this summer

Osimhen has been on the radar of top clubs in the summer transfer window; however, Napoli are yet to seal an agreement

Former Chelsea star William Gallas has urged the English Premier League club to sign Nigerian international Victor Osimhen because of his goal-scoring attitude.

Napoli wantaway striker Osimhen has informed the Italian club that he wants to leave, however, no concrete agreement has been sealed with any suitor.

English clubs Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Chelsea have all enquired about the 25-year-old in the summer transfer window.

Reports emerged that the former Lille striker was heading to Stamford Bridge after a cash-plus player swap deal was concluded, with Romelu Lukaku moving in the opposite direction.

Osimhen's agent, Roberto Calenda, debunked the rumours that the reigning CAF Player of the Year would not leave Napoli on loan.

Meanwhile, Chelsea has already signed several players, including Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Tosin Adarabioyo, and Omari Kellyman.

But Gallas wonders why the Blues are yet to move for Osimhen, especially because of his goal-scoring attitude. The former Arsenal star said via Yop l.Frii:

"Like Didier Drogba, Victor Osimhen can take Chelsea to the next level. Looking at what he has done with Napoli, leading them to the title, he could do that with Chelsea.

"Chelsea need a striker, and I don’t know what they are waiting for.”

The London club are already exploring the possibility of signing Wolves winger Pedro Neto as the transfer deadline approaches.

Gallas expressed concern that Chelsea might miss out on Osimhen, especially as the club is close to securing Atletico Madrid forward Samu Omorodion.

Arsenal withdraw from Osimhen pursuit

Legit.ng earlier reported that Arsenal have been linked with a move for a striker, and it is highly expected that they would sign one to bolster their attacking options.

Journalist Ciro Troise on Radio Capri confirmed that the Gunners have withdrawn from the race to sign Osimhen.

Arsenal were looking to add a proven striker to the squad ahead of the coming season, so Osimhen was also considered.

