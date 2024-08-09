Victor Osimhen is rumoured to be leaving Napoli this summer, but no deal has been agreed for the Nigerian international

The Italian club have pegged the striker's release clause around £113 million ($143m), which could be putting off suitors

Premier League club Chelsea are no longer interested in the striker, and Arsenal have now withdrawn from his pursuit

Less than a week before the new football season starts, Victor Osimhen seems poised to remain at Italian club Napoli.

The Nigerian international has been the main subject of the summer transfer window, with several clubs making enquiries.

Osimhen has been linked with Premier League clubs Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and even Arsenal.

Arsenal are no longer interested in signing Victor Osimhen. Photo: Franco Romano.

Source: Getty Images

Reports claimed the 25-year-old was heading to Stamford Bridge, but his agent, Roberto Calenda, debunked the statement.

The Blues have since withdrawn their interest in the Super Eagles striker due to the £113 million ($143m) release clause.

Arsenal were also looking to add a proven striker to the squad ahead of the coming season, so Osimhen was also considered.

The Gunners finished second in the Premier League in the last two seasons, and Mikel Arteta hopes to change that.

Caught Offside reports that the North Londoners have been linked with a move for a striker, and it is highly expected that they would sign one to bolster their attacking options.

Arsenal withdraw interest in Osimhen

Journalist Ciro Troise on Radio Capri confirmed that Arsenal have withdrawn from the race to sign Osimhen.

Troisde was quoted as saying:

"Osimhen? Nothing has changed. He reappears every now and then, but the situation is always the same.

"PSG doesn’t go beyond €70m and hasn’t sold Kolo Muani yet. While Chelsea and Arsenal have withdrawn."

This is a concerning update for the striker, who is desperate to leave the Serie A club.

Osimhen misses out on massive Saudi deal

Legit.ng earlier that shortly after leading Napoli to the Scudetto at the end of the 2022/2023 season, Saudi club Al Hilal offered a staggering amount to sign Victor Osimhen.

The striker's 26 league goals had just helped the Partenopei to the Italian title for the first time in more than three decades.

After winning the top scorer award, he was named the Serie A Footballer of the Year and was included in the Serie A Team of the Season.

