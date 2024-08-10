The 2024/25 summer transfer window continues to witness transfers get completed thick and fast

Several Nigerian players within and outside European football have secured respective transfers

A report of a Super Eagles midfielder set to complete a transfer to the Major League Soccer (MLS) has surfaced

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

The 2024/25 summer transfer window is in full swing, with numerous players finalizing moves to clubs around the globe.

Nigerian players are also making waves, as several members of the Super Eagles finalise transfers both within and outside of Europe.

Mohamed El Amine of Royale Union Saint-Gilloise and Alhassan Yusuf of Royal Antwerp FC, during the Jupiler League Champions' Play-Off match on April 28, 2024, in Brussels. Image: Gregory Van Gansen.

Source: Getty Images

Amid the long list of transfer talks that continue to shape the footballing scene, a report has surfaced about Nigerian midfielder, Alhassan Yusuf, looking to complete a move to Major League Soccer (MLS).

Super Eagles star to complete MLS transfer

According to a report from football transfer expert, Sacha Tavolieri, Yusuf is set to complete a switch from Belgian club, Royal Antwerp, to MLS outfit, New England Revolution.

The report details that the 24-year-old has undergone his medical with the club, and an agreement has been reached between both parties and the respective clubs over the transfer.

The midfielder was one of the standout players for the Nigerian team at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

According to data from Fotmob, the combative midfielder is also a mainstay in Royal Antwerp's setup, amassing over 116 appearances and recording over 10 goals in his three seasons with the club.

Yusuf collected three trophies during his time with the Belgian outfit, including the Belgian First Division title and the Super Cup crown.

The transfer of the midfielder to MLS will see him join his national team compatriot, Chidozie Awaziem, who completed a transfer to FC Cincinnati earlier in July.

Several other elite players, including Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, and most recently, Marco Reus, have all completed transfers to MLS in the past year and a half.

Troost-Ekong set to join Al Kholood

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Super Eagles defender, William Troost-Ekong, is set to join Saudi Pro League club, Al Kholood.

The 30-year-old recently completed a transfer to Greece from Udinese and was named Player of the Tournament at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Source: Legit.ng