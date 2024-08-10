Portuguese defender Pepe announced his retirement from professional football this week

The veteran centre-back was the oldest-ever player to feature at the European Championship

German midfielder Toni Kroos also bowed out of the game after Euro 2024 in his home country

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Football has bid farewell to some big names in 2024 as they shut the curtains on their illustrious careers, two of which came after their appearance at the 2024 European Championship.

Former Real Madrid midfielder Pepe has become the latest member of the retiree class of 2024 after announcing his professional retirement days before the start of the new season.

Cristiano Ronaldo consoling Pepe after Portugal were eliminated from Euro 2024. Photo by Emin Sansar.

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng looks at other big names who have hung their boots this year.

Footballers who retired in 2024.

1. Pepe

The tough-tackling defender has left the game after becoming the oldest-ever player at the European Championships, as noted by UEFA.com. He played for many clubs, including FC Porto and Real Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo described him as a unique player.

2. Thiago Alcantara

One of football’s most technical players, Alcantara, hung his boots after four years at Liverpool, which was troubled by injuries. He also played for Barcelona and Bayern Munich. As confirmed by fcbarcelona.com, he works with Hansi Flick during the club’s pre-season tour.

3. Toni Kroos

Kroos considered playing at Real Madrid for one more season but changed his mind and announced his professional retirement. He played his last game for Madrid in the Champions League final and his last for Germany at Euro 2024. The only trophy missing in his cabinet is the Euros.

4. Leonardo Bonucci

We are not the only ones who cannot tell Bonucci apart from Giorgio Chiellini, and it doesn’t matter if you Google each time to confirm, both of them are retired now. Bonucci retired after leaving Fenerbahce, having won nine Serie A titles between Juventus and AC Milan and was part of Italy’s Euro 2020 winning squad.

5. Ryan Bertrand

English football had high hopes when Bertrand made his UEFA Champions League debut in the 2012 final, in which Chelsea won. He was without a club for one year after he left Leicester City following their relegation in 2023 and announced his retirement a year later live on Sky Sports.

6. Joe Hart

A four-time Premier League Golden Boot winner and England’s number one for many years, whose time at Manchester City was ended by Pep Guardiola. He retired at the end of last season after leaving Celtic. He is now the pundit with the weird tattoos.

7. Marouane Fellaini

The Belgian midfielder is famous for his hair. After leaving Chinese Super League club Shandong Taishan in February, he announced his decision to leave the game. Former manager Jose Mourinho described him as a player who gave him everything he can give.

Ronaldo reacts to Pepe’s retirement

Legit.ng reported that Cristiano Ronaldo sent a touching message to Pepe after his former national teammate announced his professional retirement from the sport.

The two were pivotal in helping Portugal win the 2016 UEFA European Championship, beating host nation France 1-0 in the extra minutes of the final.

Source: Legit.ng