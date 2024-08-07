Ronaldinho Gaucho and Cristiano Ronaldo are widely regarded as two of the greatest footballers in history

Although their careers did not overlap directly, they have frequently been the subject of passionate debates among fans

Recently, Brazilian forward, Neymar Jr., shared his perspective on who he believes is the superior player between the two legends

Neymar Junior recently had the chance to weigh in on who he considers the best player among several football legends.

The Brazilian forward, renowned as one of the finest players of his generation, has always been open about his admiration for football's elite.

In a rapid-fire interview with Brazilian television journalist Isabela Pagliari, the 32-year-old was asked to choose his favourite players from a long list that included both active and retired stars.

Cristiano Ronaldo salutes Ronaldinho before the UEFA Champions League Group match between Real Madrid and Milan on October 19, 2010, at the Bernabeu Stadium. Image: Dominique Faget.

Source: Getty Images

While the former Paris Saint-Germain forward has openly praised Lionel Messi as the greatest player of all time, his choice between Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldinho Gaucho generated considerable buzz among fans.

In the video shared by Pagliari on social media, the Al-Hilal star admitted it was a tough decision but ultimately chose the Portuguese forward over his fellow Brazilian.

Neymar’s selection has sparked lively discussions, with many fans quickly sharing their reactions to his choice.

Fans react to Neymar Jr's selection

@luisnandolf, who appeared less than impressed by the forward’s pick, commented:

“Only Ronaldinho Gaucho or CR7. There will be no other player better than Ronaldinho Gaucho.”

@charles_schabbach_ shared his take on the duo:

“Gaucho is the best of all, magic on the feet!!!

Salve R10 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻.”

@pauloscorland, who had a differing view, shared:

“CR7 will never reach Ronaldinho's level.”

@madshow11, aiming a dig at Ronaldo, wrote:

“Gaucho is 10x that boy; Ney got it wrong, lmao…”

@nico_teisse simply retorted:

“Ronaldinho is better than Cristiano.”

@mcleodabaixada, who appeared not to be swayed by popular opinion, commented:

“That’s it... Gaucho is better than CR7 and Neymar is better than Messi!!!”

While Ronaldinho had a stellar career, earning the Best Player of the Year award twice, Cristiano Ronaldo has won it five times and remains a dominant force at Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr, according to data from Transfermarkt.

