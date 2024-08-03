The trending topic about striker Victor Osimhen currently is about his future at Italian giants Napoli

Osimhen is in a romantic relationship with the beautiful German social media influencer Stephanie Ladewig

The two have a daughter together but have decided not to give their affair away online keeping things private

Victor Osimhen’s next destination may be uncertain, but something is certain, he is in a romantic relationship with a German lady who has decided to keep their affair off social media.

Osimhen is poised to leave Napoli this summer after four years at Estadio Diego Armando Maradona and helping the club win the Italian Serie A title in the 2022/23 season.

Victor Osimhen and his girlfriend Stephanie Ladewig at an award ceremony in Milan in 2023. Photo by Pier Marco Tacca.

Source: Getty Images

The striker has a release clause that has made his transfer away from the club difficult, with interested clubs unable to pay the fee and negotiations with Napoli have not been swift.

Osimhen's girlfriend speaks about her relationship

Osimhen has been in a relationship with German influencer Stephanie Kim Ladewig for some time now, and the pair have a baby together, a daughter named Haly, born in October 2022.

The pair have yet to give much away about their relationship with their social media pages having no photos of them, and Ladewig has explained the reason behind it.

“I keep my personal life 'personal'. I feel social media is its own world and very far from reality. So I show and post what I feel like sharing,” she disclosed this during an Instagram Q&A quoted by Pulse Sports.

They keep it off social media and don't even follow each other. Ladewig has 32 posts on her Instagram page as of the time of filing this report, but none were photos of her family.

Though she's of Cameroonian descent, she was in Ivory Coast to support Osimhen during the 2023 African Cup of Nations. She posted photos of herself in the Nigerian jersey during their 1-0 win over Angola.

Ex-international warns Osimhen

Source: Legit.ng