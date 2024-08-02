Victor Osimhen's future remains uncertain, but reports have suggested that he could be playing in England next season

Clubs in England, France, Germany and even Saudi Arabia are interested in the Nigerian who is billed to leave Napoli this summer

Following the departure of Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur reports claim manager Ange Postecoglou is ready to battle for Osimhen's signature

Nigerian international Victor Osimhen is poised to leave Italian club Napoli this summer as Chelsea are said to be working out his transfer.

Osimhen has caught the eye of several clubs in England, France, Germany, and even Saudi Arabia during this summer transfer window.

Several reports claimed he was on the verge of joining PSG, but the Parisians seem to have pulled out of the negotiations.

Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing Chelsea target Victor Osimhen. Photo: Image Photo Agency.

Chelsea and Spurs Eye Osimhen as Striker Search Heats Up

London club Chelsea have been in contact with Napoli, discussing a possible cash-plus-player deal involving Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku.

Osimhen's agent, Roberto Calenda, denied reports that the 25-year-old would move to the Stamford Bridge club on loan as his future remains uncertain.

New information claims Tottenham Hotspur are now considering the wantaway Napoli star as they seek to fill the void occasioned by Harry Kane’s departure.

Football Insider reports that manager Ange Postecoglou is in search of a proven striker ahead of the 2024/2025 football season.

Recall that Osimhen, who joined Napoli in 2020 for a staggering fee of €77.5m, has continued to paint Italy with goals, and his 26 league goals helped the club to the Scudetto in the 2023/2024 season.

A huge financial investment is required to complete the striker's transfer, as Napoli have inserted a €130m release clause in his contract.

It remains to be seen if Spurs chairman Daniel Levy will be willing to make such a substantial commitment.

