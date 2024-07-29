Brain Jotter's trending 'Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo' challenge is being recreated at the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympics in France

Although the skit has continued to set the Nigerian social media space awash, the viral dance is already getting international recognition

The skit maker was excited to spot the viral footage of the viral dance replicated in the stands of the Summer Games

Nigerian skitmaker Brain Jotter has reacted to a viral clip showing fans vibing to the trending 'Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo' challenge at the Paris Olympics.

The move has kept the Nigerian social space agog for over one week now, and it seems to be gaining international recognition.

Brain Jotter recently produced the skit as the 'Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo' chorus mimics the thundering steps of the elephant which ran after the tortoise after it was deceived.

Brain Jotter has reacted as 'Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo' challenge is recreated at the Paris 2024 Olympics. ROMAIN PERROCHEAU.

Source: Getty Images

Punch reports that veteran musician Mike Ejeagha released the classic hit song ‘Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche’ in 1983. However, the song would ignite a viral dance challenge four decades later.

Since they were first posted on July 21, the comedian's videos have amassed staggering views, running into the tens of millions.

Celebrities, including the Super Falcons' star player, Asisat Oshoala, have all joined the viral dance.

The latest footage from Paris shows a section of fans doing the trending challenge while enjoying a game at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Smiling in the stands were men and women in Nigerian colours grooving to the 'Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo' challenge to the amazement of other nationals.

Brain Jotter spotted the clip and also shared it on his Instagram story, accompanying the post with laughing emojis.

Oshoala jumps on Brain Jotter's viral challenge

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Falcons' star and FC Bay footballer Asisat Oshoala warmed hearts after she and some teammates were seen making the dance moves after they touched down in Bordeaux before the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics.

The heartwarming video showed some of the Falcons' players showing their moves in recognition of Brain Jotter's talent.

