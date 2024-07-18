Ademola Lookman may leave Atalanta this summer if any club pays the club's demand for the attacker

Lookman was pivotal to the success of last season and scored a hat-trick in the UEFA Europa League final

Atalanta’s demand is similar to the fee for which they sold Rasmus Hojlund to Manchester United

Atalanta are willing to let Ademola Lookman leave the club this summer if only their financial demands for the transfer of the Nigerian forward is met by the buying club.

Lookman joined the Bergamo-based club from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2022 for about €10 million and has been pivotal in helping the club achieve back-to-back European spots.

Ademola Lookman lifts the Europa League trophy after scoring a hat-trick to help Atalanta beat Bayer Leverkusen. Photo by Image Photo Agency.

Source: Getty Images

According to UEFA.com, his hat trick in the Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen made him the first-ever player to net a treble in the final of the competition.

He ended the season with 26 goals in all competitions, his first double digits in his career. This has alerted some of Europe’s top clubs to his abilities in the forward line.

Atalanta names asking price for Lookman

Lookman, like his compatriot Victor Osimhen, has yet to secure a move away from their Italian clubs. They have resumed pre-season pending the time their transfers may materialise.

According to CalcioNews24, the Goddess are demanding for a fee in the region of €70 million to let the Super Eagles forward leave this summer, otherwise he will stay.

The club's record transfer was Rasmus Hojlund, whom they sold to Manchester United for €73.5 million in the summer of 2024, despite scoring nine league goals the season prior.

Per Sports Brief, Barcelona, Juventus and West Ham are some of the clubs interested. He previously played in the Premier League for Fulham, Everton and Leicester City.

Likely destinations for Nigerian players

Legit.ng reported on where Nigerian players could play next season, with many of them attracting interest from top European clubs after successful spells last season.

Osimhen and Lookman lead the list. Both players' futures remain uncertain in Italy, with the Napoli star more likely to leave this summer.

