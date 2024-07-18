Lionel Messi was present at Inter Miami's latest game despite nursing a ligament injury in his right ankle

Messi picked up the injury in the second half of Argentina's game against Colombia in the Copa America final

Inter Miami won the game against Toronto FC 3-1 to return to the top of the Eastern Conference table

Lionel Messi returned to watch his Inter Miami side just days after winning the Copa America with Argentina.

Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 in the July 14 final thanks to a solo goal from Lautaro Martinez to successfully retain their crown.

Lionel Messi and his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, during Inter Miami's game against Toronto FC on July 17, 2024. Photo by Megan Briggs.

Source: Getty Images

Messi made his way to the Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale despite being injured to watch his club play Toronto FC in Major League Soccer.

Lionel Messi in tears during Copa America final

The skipper did so despite carrying an injury he sustained during the Copa America final. Messi had to be withdrawn in the 66th minute after twisting his ankle after attempting to close down Luis Diaz.

A teary Messi came off the pitch and was replaced by Nico Gonzalez.

Against Toronto FC, Messi was accompanied by his family and his ever-diligent bodyguard, Yassine Cheuko. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner limped his way through the seats with his foot heavily strapped with a protective boot.

How long will Messi's injury keep him out?

Inter Miami confirmed in a club statement that Messi was ruled out indefinitely pending tests.

"It has been determined that Leo Messi has suffered a ligament injury in his right ankle. The captain's availability will be determined by periodic assessments and the progress of his recovery."

How Inter Miami performed without Messi

Messi watched as his side romped to an easy 3-1 win courtesy of a Federico Redondo brace and a Diego Gomez goal. In Messi's absence, Tata Martino's side have maintained their place at the top of the Eastern Conference. They lead with 50 points after 24 games played.

Source: Legit.ng