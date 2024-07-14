Lionel Messi has sent a message of gratitude to everyone involved in Argentina's run to the Copa America final

The reigning world and continental champions will play Colombia in the final on July 14 in Miami Gardens, Florida

Messi has only scored once in this year's tournament, with Lautaro Martinez picking up the pieces with four goals so far

Lionel Messi has sent out a motivating message to all the Argentine fans as they prepare to take part in the Copa America final.

Argentina will play Colombia at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on July 14, seeking to defend the title they won three years ago.

Lionel Messi during an Argentina training session ahead of the Copa America final. Photo by Carmen Mandato.

Source: Getty Images

Lionel Scaloni's side haven't been at their imperious best in the United States but, nonetheless, have gotten the job done. Messi particularly is yet to light up the tournament with the Inter Miami star only registering tow goal involvements.

Messi thanked the technical bench, the players and the fans who travelled to the USA to watch them in-person.

"Thanks to all for the effort and passion, to all the teammates and the technical body, to the workers of the National Team and all the Argentinians who came to America to encourage us and to those who could not come but support us from home," he posted on his Instagram account.

Copa America 2024: Road to the final

After waiting for more than 10 years to win his first major silverware for his country, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner will be seeking to win a third title in as many years.

Albiceleste got maximum points in Group A, beating Canada, Chile and Peru. They then saw off Ecuador in the quarter-finals before beating Canada again in the semis to set up a final against Colombia.

Meanwhile, the Los Cafeteros topped Group C ahead of Brazil, Costa Rica and Paraguay. They thrashed Panama in the quarter-finals before beating Uruguay in a highly-charged semi-final.

Messi told he is not the same prolific player he was

Legit.ng has also reported that Messi's abilities have been doubted ahead of the Copa America final.

The former Barcelona captain has only scored once for his team amid injury concerns during the tournament.

Colombia legend Adolfo Valencia has now told the star attacker that 'he is not what he used to be.'

Source: Legit.ng