Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala, asides from being a professional footballer herself, is an avid football fan

She is regularly available on social media, particularly Twitter, dropping her opinion on ongoing matches

The Bay FC striker made an interesting and accurate claim about the ongoing 2024 Copa America

Asisat Oshoala is more than your regular professional footballer; she is an avid fan of the sport, and she frequently drops her opinion on ongoing football matches.

The 2024 European Championship and Copa America are ongoing simultaneously, and she constantly posts her opinions and banter on X, formerly called Twitter.

Lionel Messi reacts after he was fouled during Argentina's Copa America semi-final win over Canada. Photo by Robin Alam.

Source: Getty Images

Both competitions have reached the finals, where defending champions Argentina will play Colombia in the South American football final, while England and Spain will battle it out in the Euros final.

Oshoala makes funny claim about Copa America

Oshoala, who is currently in Spain for the Super Falcons' Paris 2024 Olympics camp, tuned in to the second semi-final between Uruguay and Colombia last night.

During the match, she made a post on her official X account asking her followers to tune in and see how intense and physical the match was between the two teams.

“Guysssss…… tune in to watch Uruguay vs Colombia , referee no send anybody papa oo until your leg commot before him go blow ‍♀️‍♀️ #CopaAmerica,” she wrote.

South American football is typically physical, and according to The Athletic, there have been an average of 26.5 fouls per game at the ongoing tournament.

Uruguay vs Colombia, which got Oshoala’s attention, had 24 fouls in 90 minutes. The referee issued eight yellow cards, two of which were for argument and time-wasting and one red card to Daniel Munoz.

Colombia will face Argentina in the final. The 2021 final involving Brazil and the World champions had 41 fouls and eight yellow cards.

Oshoala arrives at Super Falcons' camp

Legit.ng reported on Oshoala arriving at Super Falcons' camp ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics, where Nigeria will begin their campaign against Brazil on July 25.

The six-time African Women's Footballer of the Year, who left Barcelona last summer to join Bay FC in the United States, teamed up with the rest of the squad in Sevilla on Wednesday.

