South Africa vs Nigeria LIVE: Olympic 2024 Qualifying Game, Match Stream and Latest Update
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football.
Pretoria, South Africa - A pleasant day to you and welcome to Legit.ng's coverage of the Olympic 2024 qualifying game match between the Super Falcons of Nigeria and the Bayana Bayana of South Africa at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.
Seeking to end a 16-year Olympic absence, Nigeria edged the first leg in Abuja by a slim one-nil victory last Friday, April 5.
Should Nigeria avoid a defeat away from home, the team qualifies for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France, slated to begin in July 2024.
Follow all the updates here:
Kindly refresh the page for fresh updates.
Super Falcons won’t be intimidated by South African fans — Toni Payne
Super Falcons forward, Toni Payne, has declared her team’s readiness to cope with the expectedly hostile environment in Pretoria.
Payne said the team is beaming with confidence. Watch her speak below:
Nigeria vs South Africa: How to watch match
Viewers at home can watch the match live on DStv channel 204.
Legit.ng confirmed this after checking the TV guide.
Nigeria vs South Africa: Students to watch match for free
Students who produce their cards at the gates will be able to enter the stadium for free before 7 pm.
Match tickets to the game are still available and will be on sale at Loftus Stadium.