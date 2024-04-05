Global site navigation

Nigeria vs South Africa Live Updates: Super Falcons Fight for Paris 2024 Olympic Ticket
Football

by  Adekunle Dada

FCT, Abuja - Super Falcons, Nigeria's senior women's national team, are playing South Africa's senior women's national team, Bayana Bayana, this evening, Friday, April 5, at MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

The two countries are fighting for the 2024 Paris Olympics games ticket.

Follow Legit.ng's live updates of the crucial tie.

5:23 PM

Nigeria get a big chance: Nigeria 0-0 South Africa

At 18th minute, Nigeria got a big chance; Okeke crosses, Ihezuo heads inches wide.

5:22 PM

Nigeria vs South Africa Kick Off

Super Falcons got the contest up and running against Banyana Banyana! The scoreline is 0:0

