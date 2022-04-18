Death on Monday, April 18, hit the Manchester United player, Cristiano Ronaldo, and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo, and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, on Monday, April 18, disclosed the death of one of their newborn twins.

In a tweet on Monday, the veteran and high-ranking Manchester United player, announced that while the baby girl in the set of twins is alive, the male has died, adding tjhat this is the deepest pain a parent can experience.

Ronaldo said the death of a child is the most painful experience a parent can go through (Photo: @Cristiano)

Source: Twitter

The tweet, seen by Eurosport read:

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away.

“It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel.

“Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.

“We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

Source: Legit.ng