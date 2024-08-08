Nigerian sprinter Olayinka Olajide missed out on participating in the Paris 2024 Olympics

Olajide, who is part of team Nigeria's 4by100m relay team, was scheduled to race in the final

Legit.ng reached out to a coach who explained it was for technical reasons for team athletics events

Team Nigeria athlete Olayinka Olajide has missed out on participating in her maiden Olympics tournament at the Paris Games after the 4by100m relay team failed to reach the final.

Relay athlete Olayinka Olajide, popularly called AJ Gold, was left out of the 4by100m relay team for the semifinal heat, where team Nigeria finished sixth.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Legit.ng Sports News WhatsApp channel for all the latest sports stories.

Olayinka Olajide won silver for team Nigeria at the 13th African Games. Photo by Monirul Bhuiyan.

Source: Getty Images

The quartet of Justina Eyakpobeyan, Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma and Tima Godbless represented the country but failed to reach the final

Olajide reacts to her omission

The African Games 4by100m relay gold medallist in Accra, Ghana, earlier this year dropped a funny reaction on social media.

Legit.ng exclusively received clarification from an athletics coach who wants to maintain anonymity. He clarified that her exclusion from the semifinal was for technical reasons and had nothing to do with any issue.

"There are five of them in the team, and it was a simple technical move to get all five to run. Obviously, she was going to run the final. She was reserved based on technicalities of running in the final and resting one of the team and that's where she was needed best," he said.

"Most times technicalities fail so it wasn't linked to anything she typed, nor was it linked to issues. AJ is just a meme person, and she does that regularly."

Team Nigeria is still without a medal as the Games reach the final two days.

Fans react to Nigeria's outfit

Legit.ng reported that fans reacted to Nigeria's outfit for the Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony after track star Olayinka Olajide unveiled it before the event.

Nigerians applauded the range of outfits for the Games, while others pointed out that the opening ceremony dress resembled robes worn by Cherubim and Seraphim churches.

Source: Legit.ng