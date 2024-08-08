Nigerian sprinter Olayinka Olajide was removed from the 4by100m relay before the race

She had earlier challenged the sports minister on the disparity of training allowances

Olajide has dropped a comic reaction on social media after her omission 45 minutes to the race

Team Nigeria was rocked by another athlete's omission at the Paris 2024 Olympics, the second one after Favour Ofili was not registered for the women's 100 metres despite qualifying.

Relay athlete Olayinka Olajide, popularly called AJ Gold, was left out of the 4by100m relay team despite running in the qualifiers in the Bahamas last year and present in Paris.

Olayinka Olajide won silver for team Nigeria at the 13th African Games. Photo by Monirul Bhuiyan.

The quartet of Justina Eyakpobeyan, Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma and Tima Godbless represented the country but failed to reach the final after finishing sixth in their heat.

Her omission has raised eyebrows among Nigerians as she earlier challenged the Sports Minister, Senator John Enoh, over the disparity in the training grant for foreign-based and local athletes.

“I believe there should be no segregation when it comes to training grants. We all are Nigerian athletes, and we deserve a full right,” a part of her tweet reads.

She further claimed that Nigeria-based athletes receive 20% of what is paid to foreign-based athletes as training grants—a figure quoted as $1,000 and $5,000.

Olajide reacts to her omission

Though the reason for her exclusion from the relay team has not been disclosed, netizens have claimed it was due to her public message to the sports minister.

She appeared displeased that she was left out, but in her comic self, she reacted to it on social media with a rather funny video in which she suggested she would stop social media ranting and go diabolically.

The Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta alumnus disproved claims that she was probably injured and claimed she was still listed 45 minutes before the race.

Fans react to Nigeria's outfit

