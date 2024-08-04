A French pole vaulter suffered an embarrassing but hilarious mishap when his crotch hit the bar in the semi-final

Anthony Ammirati's attempt to clear 5.70m failed miserably when he tapped the bar as he went over

It was an all-around disappointing day for French athletes as Robin Emig and Thibaut Collet failed to advance as well

Imagine this. You put in the work, countless days turning into weeks and months. You adhere to a strict diet and gym routine. You forfeit going out with friends or even family. All this because you are training for the Olympics pole vault.

And as we all know, the Olympics is as big as it gets - so no one can really blame you.

D-day comes and you are ready, backed by an exuberant home crowd. But just when you least expect it to happen, your manhood literally gets in the way of your potential success.

What happened to French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati?

This is the fate that befell French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati at the 2024 Olympic Games. In a viral online video, Ammirati failed to make it through the 5.70 mark after his manhood caught the bar as he went over, making it come tumbling down.

The incident proved costly as he eventually failed to make it to the Monday final. Ammirati had cleared two heights before the unfortunate incident cost him.

The 21-year-old finished 12th in Group A, as captured by World Athletics. World record holder Armand Duplantis led in qualification.

The other French pole vaulters in the competition, Robin Emig and Thibaut Collet, also failed to qualify for the final. Emig only cleared 5.40m, while the latter cleared 5.65m, which wasn't enough.

