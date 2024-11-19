UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones had a DNA test to find out more about his ancestry background

The results exposed that he is almost a pure African man cut across different countries and tribes

Top of the list was having a 42% Nigerian ancestry, which has drawn the reaction of the country’s citizens

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones had a DNA test to find out more about his ancestry background, and the results showed he's an African man.

Jones is the reigning UFC heavyweight champion and defended his title at UFC309 against 42-year-old Stipe Miocic, who hadn't fought in three years, winning with a technical knockout in round three.

Jon Jones celebrates in front of Donald Trump and Elon Musk after beating Stipe Miocic at UFC 309. Photo by Kena Betancur/AFP.

He is regarded by many as undefeated in 30 fights in the UFC because his only loss was a controversial disqualification, winning 28 fights and the other ruled as a no contest.

Jones’ DNA shows 42% Nigerian

According to ESPN, the mixed martial artist had a DNA test to ascertain his ancestry background, and the results proved he's a near-flawless African man.

The result showed he had 96% African blood: 42% Nigerian, 24% Cameroon, Congo, and Southern Bantu, 18% Mali and 5% Benin and Togo. The remaining 4% are England, Wales and Northwestern.

Jones was born in Rochester, New York, USA, to a pastor father, Arthur, and a mother named Camille, and currently resides in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

His ancestry details generated reactions from fans on social media, particularly Nigerians.

@AJSilverCFC wrote:

“Every black person in the world has Nigerian roots. Take it or leave it.”

@kunlekay2002 wrote:

“Every black person alive is a Nigerian 😂😁😁.”

@thenotorious10k replied:

“Always knew he was Nigerian lmao”

The UFC has high-profile African-born fighters, including Israel Adesanya and Kamaru Usman, who were born in Nigeria.

