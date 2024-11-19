Jon Jones: UFC Heavyweight Champion’s DNA Shows He’s 42% Nigerian
- UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones had a DNA test to find out more about his ancestry background
- The results exposed that he is almost a pure African man cut across different countries and tribes
- Top of the list was having a 42% Nigerian ancestry, which has drawn the reaction of the country’s citizens
UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones had a DNA test to find out more about his ancestry background, and the results showed he's an African man.
Jones is the reigning UFC heavyweight champion and defended his title at UFC309 against 42-year-old Stipe Miocic, who hadn't fought in three years, winning with a technical knockout in round three.
He is regarded by many as undefeated in 30 fights in the UFC because his only loss was a controversial disqualification, winning 28 fights and the other ruled as a no contest.
Jones’ DNA shows 42% Nigerian
According to ESPN, the mixed martial artist had a DNA test to ascertain his ancestry background, and the results proved he's a near-flawless African man.
The result showed he had 96% African blood: 42% Nigerian, 24% Cameroon, Congo, and Southern Bantu, 18% Mali and 5% Benin and Togo. The remaining 4% are England, Wales and Northwestern.
Jones was born in Rochester, New York, USA, to a pastor father, Arthur, and a mother named Camille, and currently resides in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
His ancestry details generated reactions from fans on social media, particularly Nigerians.
@AJSilverCFC wrote:
“Every black person in the world has Nigerian roots. Take it or leave it.”
@kunlekay2002 wrote:
“Every black person alive is a Nigerian 😂😁😁.”
@thenotorious10k replied:
“Always knew he was Nigerian lmao”
The UFC has high-profile African-born fighters, including Israel Adesanya and Kamaru Usman, who were born in Nigeria.
Kamaru Usman endorsed Donald Trump
Legit.ng previously reported that Kamaru Usman endorsed Donald Trump for the United States Presidency during the election week against Kamala Harris.
Usman claimed he had been a Democrat all his life but had a switch and voted for the Republican Party candidate, who eventually emerged as the president.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has four years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. Email: elijah.odetokun@sportsbrief.com