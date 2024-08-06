Blessing Oborududu has ended her journey at the Paris 2024 Olympics without a medal despite reaching the final of the Women's Freestyle 68kg

The 35-year-old was among Team Nigeria's hopefuls at the Summer Games, but she ended up losing the bronze medal match

Oborodudu was no match for her Japanese opponent, Nonoka Ozaki, who left the Nigerian without a point

Blessing Oborududu failed in her quest for a medal after Japanese wrestler Nonoka Ozaki defeated the Nigerian to win bronze in the Women's Freestyle 68kg event at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Ozaki proved too strong for the 35-year-old Nigerian in the one-sided encounter, which was decided on Tuesday night, August 7.

The Japanese won the tie 3-0, in what could be described as a one-sided affair.

Nigerian wrestlet Blessing Oborududu ends her journey at Paris 2024 without a medal. Photo: JACK GUEZ.

Recall that Oborududu had delivered a commanding performance, defeating France’s Koumba Larroque 6-2 to reach the quarterfinal.

The world-ranked number 6 athlete demonstrated her prowess on Monday, convincingly defeating Canadian opponent Linda Morais 8-2 to book her place in the semis.

She then lost to Meerim Zhumanazarova of Kyrgyzstan 1-3 on Monday in her bid to qualify for the final.

Nigeria's sports minister, John Enoh, had tipped her for a medal in his special message to the wrestler. Enoh said via Punch:

“Blessing Oborududu has shown incredible resilience and skill throughout her journey.

“After winning silver at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, she has the experience and determination to go for gold this time.

“We believe in her abilities and are cheering her on to make Nigeria proud once again."

Ofili misses out on podium finish

Legit.ng earlier reported that Favour Ofili missed out on a podium finish in the Women's 100m at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The Nigerian sprinter narrowly missed out on a medal, finishing just four one-hundredths of a second behind third-place Britanny Brown.

According to data courtesy of WorldAthletics.org, the United States’ Gabrielle Thomas finished in first place with a staggering 21.83 seconds, ahead of Julien Alfred, who clinched second with 22.08 seconds.

