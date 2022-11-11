FBS & LCFC Starts a Joint Project to Point Out Trading Education Matters

The FBS international broker and Leicester City Football Club released a global project, Make Your Own Way. The project stands for a considered approach and the importance of trading education.

Photo: FBS & LCFC

Source: UGC

Learn to get high results

The Make Your Own Way project is a new step in the FBS and LCFC partnership. The project will include several joint activities introducing real stories of FBS traders and LCFC players. Thus, everyone will learn about traders’ and footballers’ paths to success and the challenges they had to overcome. Within some activities, participants will be able to receive commemorative gifts.

FBS and LCFC depicted the main idea of the Make Your Own Way project in the video. Comparing trading and football, the companies pointed out the resemblance between them – a considered approach, thoroughly developed strategies, and informed decisions. In trading, such a structured approach allows to minimize mistakes and risks of wasting money. Instead, one increases the possibility of success. Learning plays a decisive role in mastering these skills.

Education is vital as trading involves risk. To take the situation in the market under control is possible with a reliable broker who would assist and teach about key trading issues.

FBS shares knowledge

Thorough trading preparation and studying are the basic subjects the FBS broker highlights for its clients. The company helps traders by sharing teaching materials in different formats. Free courses on trading, educational webinars, and articles are available on the FBS official website, social media, and apps.

FBS financial analysts daily share their trading tips, explain trading terminology, and teach about indicators, patterns, and analyses. They thoughtfully divide all educational materials into levels.

FBS & LCFC partnership’s message

The current project, Make Your Own Way, sends an important message about making the right choice. Whether a trader or football player, everyone creates their lives on their own and decides which turn to take.

The video made within the project and translating its idea goes live on the screens of the King Power Stadium, LCFC’s home stadium.

Source: Legit.ng