Philip Shaibu, the deputy governor of Edo state, is excited over the honour and privilege given to him by FIFA

The international football organisation on Monday, March 28, invited Shaibu to participate in its 72nd Congress

The deputy governor, according to the invitation, will also be taking part in the draw for the World Cup Qatar 2022

Ahead of the 72nd Congress and the draw for the World Cup Qatar 2022, FIFA has sent an invitation to Philip Shaibu, the deputy governor of Edo state.

The Nation reports that the rare honour was given to Shaibu on Monday, March 28, based on his many contributions to sports development.

Shaibu said the invitation is an honour to him (Photo: Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu)

While the congress will be coming up on Thursday, March 31, the draw for the tournament has been fixed for Friday, April 1, The Nation reports.

The invitation read:

“Football, the world’s most esteemed and beloved sport, is also a constantly evolving one. We are delighted to bring together the 72nd FIFA Congress and the Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ for an unforgettable and very special occasion.

“On behalf of FIFA, it is our great pleasure to invite you to the 72nd FIFA Congress at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center on March 31, 2022. Then, on April 1, 2022, it will be our privilege to welcome you to the Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, as we discover the paths qualified teams will take in pursuit of global football’s ultimate prize. We look forward to welcoming you to Doha.”

Reacting to the development, Yussuf Alli, the executive chairman of the Edo State Sports Commission, noted that this will give the deputy governor an avenue to interact with stakeholders of international football.

Alli added that what Shaibu will bring back from the congress will help to bring to fruition Governor Godwin Obaseki's promise of producing 10,000 athletes each year.

Confirming the welcome news, Shaibu wrote on his Facebook page:

"In a very real phenomenon by the world football governing body, the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) has invited me as one of the top dignitaries across the globe to grace the forthcoming draws for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The draws are scheduled to hold at the Doha Exhibition Center, Qatar, Friday, April 1.

"The invitation, a rare privilege to me as one of the very few people invited, has come against the backdrop of my modest impact and service to my native land of Edo and indeed, Nigeria in sports development, especially in the area of football."

