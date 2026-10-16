Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele warned President Tinubu that people close to him harboured bitter intentions despite publicly celebrating him

The Lagos-based cleric said those defecting to the APC would weaken rather than strengthen Tinubu's re-election chances

Primate Ayodele urged Tinubu to identify his genuine allies before the election period, warning time was running out

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ikeja, Lagos State - Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, on Friday, October 16, issued a strong warning to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying that individuals within his inner circle are positioning themselves to betray him in the lead-up to the 2027 elections.

The warning was contained in a statement signed by Ayodele’s media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and made available to Legit.ng. In the statement, the cleric urged the president to urgently reassess the loyalty of those around him.

Primate Elijah Ayodele warns President Bola Tinubu about possible betrayal by trusted allies ahead of the 2027 presidential election. Photo credit: @primate_ayodele, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Ayodele speaks on APC presidential council

Primate Ayodele singled out the inauguration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential council as an example of the false show of solidarity surrounding the president. He said the majority of those who turned up at the inauguration were not acting in good faith.

"Majority of the people at the inauguration don't wish you well, Tinubu. They are just there for fun and to celebrate with bitterness. All that they have said is not real, and you need to identify your friends before the election. You must identify those who want you and those who don't.

"Even those defecting to the APC will be a burden on your re-election bid. Don't celebrate it. It's a means to cover your sight."

Rather than viewing the wave of defections to the APC as a political boost, Ayodele told the president to treat them with caution, describing the trend as something designed to cloud his judgement rather than strengthen his position.

Ayodele warns Tinubu of betrayal

Furthermore, the cleric warned that if Tinubu did not act decisively and quickly, the scale of the betrayal would become clear just two weeks before polling day, when key figures he trusted would turn against him.

"Be mindful. People who surround you will not want you to see the truth, and they will drive good people away from you because of their selfish interests. These are the people you have helped, and they are going to betray you. It will be painful."

Ayodele also raised concerns about the state of Tinubu's campaign in the North, saying his team had not done enough to secure support in that region and that the president should not be distracted by celebrations.

Primate Ayodele advises President Bola Tinubu to be cautious of self-serving allies and surround himself with people committed to his success. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

"Two weeks to the election, if you don't act and take a drastic step before it's too late, major people you think are serious will betray you. Forget all these dances and praises; there is a lot to do in the North, and your campaign team is yet to capture the North. Take my words seriously and don't let them fail you."

The preacher urged President Tinubu to surround himself with people who genuinely wanted him to succeed, warning that those driven by personal gain would work to keep him away from the truth.

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Ayodele warns Tinubu over 2027 election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Ayodele warned that President Tinubu's re-election in 2027 is far from guaranteed, adding that the ruling APC is dangerously confident heading into a contest it may not win.

Primate Ayodele told Legit.ng that many people would be left in shock if the president fails to secure a second term.

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng