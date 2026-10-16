2027 Election: Primate Ayodele Warns Tinubu about People Close to Him, Speaks on Likely Burden
- Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele warned President Tinubu that people close to him harboured bitter intentions despite publicly celebrating him
- The Lagos-based cleric said those defecting to the APC would weaken rather than strengthen Tinubu's re-election chances
- Primate Ayodele urged Tinubu to identify his genuine allies before the election period, warning time was running out
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Ikeja, Lagos State - Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, on Friday, October 16, issued a strong warning to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying that individuals within his inner circle are positioning themselves to betray him in the lead-up to the 2027 elections.
The warning was contained in a statement signed by Ayodele’s media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and made available to Legit.ng. In the statement, the cleric urged the president to urgently reassess the loyalty of those around him.
Ayodele speaks on APC presidential council
Primate Ayodele singled out the inauguration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential council as an example of the false show of solidarity surrounding the president. He said the majority of those who turned up at the inauguration were not acting in good faith.
"Majority of the people at the inauguration don't wish you well, Tinubu. They are just there for fun and to celebrate with bitterness. All that they have said is not real, and you need to identify your friends before the election. You must identify those who want you and those who don't.
"Even those defecting to the APC will be a burden on your re-election bid. Don't celebrate it. It's a means to cover your sight."
Rather than viewing the wave of defections to the APC as a political boost, Ayodele told the president to treat them with caution, describing the trend as something designed to cloud his judgement rather than strengthen his position.
Ayodele warns Tinubu of betrayal
Furthermore, the cleric warned that if Tinubu did not act decisively and quickly, the scale of the betrayal would become clear just two weeks before polling day, when key figures he trusted would turn against him.
"Be mindful. People who surround you will not want you to see the truth, and they will drive good people away from you because of their selfish interests. These are the people you have helped, and they are going to betray you. It will be painful."
Ayodele also raised concerns about the state of Tinubu's campaign in the North, saying his team had not done enough to secure support in that region and that the president should not be distracted by celebrations.
"Two weeks to the election, if you don't act and take a drastic step before it's too late, major people you think are serious will betray you. Forget all these dances and praises; there is a lot to do in the North, and your campaign team is yet to capture the North. Take my words seriously and don't let them fail you."
The preacher urged President Tinubu to surround himself with people who genuinely wanted him to succeed, warning that those driven by personal gain would work to keep him away from the truth.
Read more on 2027 election
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Ayodele warns Tinubu over 2027 election
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Ayodele warned that President Tinubu's re-election in 2027 is far from guaranteed, adding that the ruling APC is dangerously confident heading into a contest it may not win.
Primate Ayodele told Legit.ng that many people would be left in shock if the president fails to secure a second term.
Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.