Tinubu vs Atiku/Obi: Influential Prophet Releases New Prophecy on Winner of 2027 Election
- Prophet Ekong Ituen has predicted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will emerge victorious in the 2027 presidential election
- Before the 2023 election, Prophet Ituen accurately predicted the outcome of the 2023 election, correctly foreseeing Tinubu’s victory
- The Lagos-based cleric asked the leading opposition presidential hopefuls to 'stop wasting their time and money'
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - Prophet Ekong Ituen of the Prophet Ekong Ituen Ministries has prophesied that President Bola Tinubu, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), will secure victory in the 2027 elections.
In a message posted on his Facebook page and seen by Legit.ng on Friday, October 16, 2026, Prophet Ituen attributed his latest prophecy to a divine vision.
Prophet Ituen prophesies Tinubu's victory
Ituen wrote on Facebook:
"Stop wasting your time and money, Tinubu has already won in the spiritual realm.
"I am not speaking for him, but that is what I saw in the spiritual realm. It is the spiritual that controls the physical. Only death can stop him!"
Legit.ng reports that Tinubu, 74, won the last presidential vote in February 2023, which his two main rivals unsuccessfully challenged in court, alleging the vote was rigged. Tinubu said he won fairly.
President Tinubu’s reforms have received praise from credit rating agencies, foreign investors and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). However, critics argue that the measures have triggered one of Nigeria’s worst cost-of-living crises in recent memory.
Tinubu’s main challengers, Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Peter Obi of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), argue that nearly 12 years of APC rule have left Africa’s most populous country poorer, more indebted and no safer than it was when the party came to power in 2015 under the late President Muhammadu Buhari.
Tinubu and the APC have defended their policies, describing them as necessary to reverse years of state intervention in the economy.
Under Nigeria’s constitution, presidents can serve a maximum of two four-year terms.
Read Ituen's fresh prophecy predicting Tinubu's victory in the 2027 election in full below via the Facebook post:
Read more on 2027 election
- 2027 election: Peter Obi speaks on rumoured agreement with Goodluck Jonathan to sack President Tinubu
- "2027 Not turn of south east": Umahi declares as Peter Obi releases bold statement
- 2027 election: VDM warns Nigerians about Goodluck Jonathan and PDP, “he is sponsored by Tinubu”
Eliyah prophesies Peter Obi's victory
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Reverend Solomon Eliyah of the Throne of Eliyah’s Ministry in Abia State prophesied that Obi would secure 70 per cent of the total votes in the 2027 presidential election.
Rev. Eliyah projected that the election results would face legal challenges, stating that he saw the outcome being “announced in the court.”
Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.