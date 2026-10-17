Prophet Ekong Ituen has predicted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will emerge victorious in the 2027 presidential election

Before the 2023 election, Prophet Ituen accurately predicted the outcome of the 2023 election, correctly foreseeing Tinubu’s victory

The Lagos-based cleric asked the leading opposition presidential hopefuls to 'stop wasting their time and money'

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Prophet Ekong Ituen of the Prophet Ekong Ituen Ministries has prophesied that President Bola Tinubu, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), will secure victory in the 2027 elections.

In a message posted on his Facebook page and seen by Legit.ng on Friday, October 16, 2026, Prophet Ituen attributed his latest prophecy to a divine vision.

Ituen prophesies that APC's President Tinubu will defeat Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi to secure victory in the 2027 election. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Prophet Ituen prophesies Tinubu's victory

Ituen wrote on Facebook:

"Stop wasting your time and money, Tinubu has already won in the spiritual realm.

"I am not speaking for him, but that is what I saw in the spiritual realm. It is the spiritual that controls the physical. Only death can stop him!"

Legit.ng reports that Tinubu, 74, won the last presidential vote in February 2023, which his two main rivals unsuccessfully challenged in court, alleging the vote was rigged. Tinubu said he won fairly.

President Bola Tinubu won the 2023 election; his reforms earned praise from certain stakeholders, but ignited a cost-of-living crisis. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

President Tinubu’s reforms have received praise from credit rating agencies, foreign investors and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). However, critics argue that the measures have triggered one of Nigeria’s worst cost-of-living crises in recent memory.

Tinubu’s main challengers, Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Peter Obi of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), argue that nearly 12 years of APC rule have left Africa’s most populous country poorer, more indebted and no safer than it was when the party came to power in 2015 under the late President Muhammadu Buhari.

Tinubu and the APC have defended their policies, describing them as necessary to reverse years of state intervention in the economy.

Under Nigeria’s constitution, presidents can serve a maximum of two four-year terms.

Read Ituen's fresh prophecy predicting Tinubu's victory in the 2027 election in full below via the Facebook post:

Read more on 2027 election

Eliyah prophesies Peter Obi's victory

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Reverend Solomon Eliyah of the Throne of Eliyah’s Ministry in Abia State prophesied that Obi would secure 70 per cent of the total votes in the 2027 presidential election.

Rev. Eliyah projected that the election results would face legal challenges, stating that he saw the outcome being “announced in the court.”

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng