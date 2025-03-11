The suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has reported her case with the Nigeria Senate and the Senate President Godswill Akpabio to the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) at the United Nations in New York.

Speaking at the Women in Parliament Session, which was held during the IPU meeting, Natasha, who is a lawmaker representing Kogi Central senatorial district, called for justice on her suspension. She urged the global democratic institutions to intervene in his affairs, alleging that her suspension from the National Assembly was unlawful.

The lawmaker who was suspended for violating the Senate standing order said that she was being victimised because she stood against injustice. She also raised concerns about her security and noted that there are indications she could be held against her will in New York because she raised her voice on the issue at the global level.

In a video seen by Legit.ng, the Kogi senator wept while presenting her case at the United Nations gathering.

Before her suspension, Senator Natashahad a confrontation with the Senate President over a sitting arrangement and subsequently went on a television programme to accuse Akpabio of sexual harassment.

Senator Natasha therefore sought international support in her battle at the United Nations and the IPU against what she called a political oppression. Her move was expected to escalate the political situation in Nigeria.

See the video of her moment here:

Recall that the Senate has been making headlines following Senator Natasha's allegation of sexual harassment leveled against Akpabio. The Senate president has earlier denied the allegation made by the Kogi Senator and member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Senator Natasha submitted petition against Akpabio

Senator Natasha has submitted a petition against the Senate president, but it was rejected by the Senate committee on ethics over lack of due process. She was subsequently recommended for suspension by the same committee.

The rejection of her petition has triggered mixed feelings from Nigerians. Some have called on the Senate president to step aside and give room for an independent investigation. Meanwhile, she has resubmitted the petition.

Speaking at an event in celebration of the International Women's Day, the Senate president said he was innocent, adding that previous allegations by Senator Natasha have turned out to be false.

