Senator Ovie Omo-Agege dismissed claims of leaving the APC, calling the reports baseless and a product of speculative journalism

Highlighting APC's record-breaking 2023 performance in Delta, Omo-Agege reaffirmed his dedication to the party and future development goals

Omo-Agege accused political adversaries of spreading rumours to create a rift with President Tinubu, emphasizing his unwavering loyalty to APC's vision

Former Senate Deputy President and All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the 2023 Delta State election, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has dismissed claims suggesting he plans to leave the APC.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, January 14, by his media adviser, Sunny Areh, Omo-Agege described the report as baseless and a product of speculative journalism.

Former lawmaker Omo-Agege counters rumours of leaving APC to join El-Rufai in an alleged new party. Photo credit: @OvieOmoAgege/@elrufai

Source: Twitter

Omo-Agege categorically denied any association with plans to join a rumoured new political party allegedly spearheaded by former Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, Vanguard reported.

“In the weird publication, it was alleged that I am scheming to abandon the APC to team up with Mallam Nasir el-Rufai to float a phantom new political party. The story is not only shocking but idiotic,” Omo-Agege stated.

He emphasized his commitment to the APC, particularly in Delta State, where the party achieved its best-ever performance in the 2023 general elections.

“Having led the APC to its best-ever performance in Delta State, where the party won two of the three senatorial seats, associating my name with such baseless speculation is a clear case of fable without any basis whatsoever,” he added.

Omo-Agege accused unnamed political forces of orchestrating the rumour to create a rift between him and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“It is a game the perpetrators are deploying to sabotage the APC. Let it be known that as the leader of the APC in Delta State, I remain irrevocably committed to the party and its vision,” he said.

Omo-Agege on 2027 goals

The former governorship candidate expressed his determination to continue strengthening the APC in Delta State and lead the party to success in future elections, The Punch reported.

“Together with other progressive forces, I will steer Delta State toward true prosperity, moving away from failed policies and missed opportunities. Our goal remains the development of the state as a frontline oil-producing region,” Omo-Agege affirmed.

Political climate in Delta state

Omo-Agege’s clarification comes amid heightened political speculation in Delta State, as stakeholders prepare for the 2027 elections.

The statement reinforces his alignment with the APC and his commitment to fostering development in the region.

The rumour, dismissed as baseless, underscores the charged political atmosphere, with opposing forces seemingly working to destabilize the APC’s leadership in the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng