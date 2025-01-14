FG to Spend N8bn on Orientating Nigerians on Payment of Electricity Bills

The Federal Ministry of Power has proposed a budget of N8 billion in 2025 to educate Nigerians on the prompt payment of electricity bills through various media channels

The Federal Ministry of Power has announced a proposal to spend N8 billion in 2025 to orientate Nigerians on the prompt payment of electricity bills.

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, disclosed this plan on Monday while defending the ministry’s budget before the National Assembly joint committee on power.

Minister Adelabu emphasized that the advocacy campaign will be conducted through various channels, including social, digital, and print media, to effectively reach Nigeria's population of over 200 million people.

"We need to go through all the loopholes, through social media, through digital media, through the print media, to actually orientate and do this advocacy. So we have N8 billion," he said.

The Minister explained that many Nigerians need orientation to realize that the power sector is a national asset that requires protection and responsible use.

He highlighted the necessity of avoiding power theft and the importance of regular bill payment as key reasons for the advocacy.

"In terms of advocacy, we believe that our people need to be re-educated. They need to be re-orientated to know that the power assets are national assets, and we should all jointly own it. Our people need to know that they should avoid power theft. When they see something, they must say something," Minister Adelabu added.

He further stressed:

"Our people need to know that they must pay their bills regularly. All these need to be passed across. We believe that the power sector needs to do a lot of advocacy, re-orientation, and re-education of our people."

The proposed budget allocation for this initiative underscores the government's commitment to improving the power sector by ensuring that citizens are well-informed about their responsibilities regarding electricity usage and payment.

Minister of Power

Adebayo Adelabu is the current Federal Minister of Power in Nigeria. He assumed office on August 21, 2023, and has been actively working with the mandate to improve the country's power sector.

Prior to this role, Adelabu served as the Deputy Governor, Operations at the Central Bank of Nigeria from 2014 to 2018.

He is also a former Oyo State gubernatorial candidate for the All Progressives Congress in 20191.

Adelabu is known for his extensive career in finance and banking, having held various senior positions in both local and international financial institutions.

