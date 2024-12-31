Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The acting national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagun, said the party made former Kano state governor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, who he is today.

Damagun said Kwankwaso was able to win some political victories using the PDP platform in the past.

Damagun said the PDP remains the only party capable of winning elections Photo credit: Rabiu Kwankwaso/Umar Iliya Damagun

He stated this in an interview with the BBC while responding to Kwankwaso’s recent statement that the PDP is “dead” and cannot achieve any significant success in the future.

“People are entitled to their opinions, but I want to remind him of the past. When they left the PDP in 2015, if the party didn’t die back then, during a time they thought they had weakened it, I don’t see why anyone would claim it is dead now.”

He further stated that the PDP remains the only party capable of winning elections in the country aside the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Damgun said even if four other parties were to merge, they still would not match the PDP’s strength.

He, however, disclosed that the PDP is planning to reach out to Kwankwaso, to persuade him to return to the party.

“That said, there is no party better than the PDP for Kwankwaso. The party nurtured his political career and brought him to where he is today. We still hope he will return to work with us to rebuild our party and confront this oppressive government.”

Kwankwaso speaks on power-sharing agreement with Atiku, Obi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Kwankwaso denied having an agreement with co-presidential hopefuls, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi

Kwankwaso stated that claims of him ruling Nigeria for four years, Atiku ruling for four years, and Obi taking eight years were false.

Speaking in a new interview, the former Kano state governor disclosed that he was unaware of such a plan.

