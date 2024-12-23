The Yoruba Council, led by Barr. Oladotun Hassan described the mass defections from PDP and LP to APC as a normal political development

The Yoruba Council Worldwide, led by Barr. Oladotun Hassan has reacted to the recent mass defection from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), calling it a normal political development.

The defection, which has seen various political figures switch allegiance, has sparked discussions about the motivations behind the moves and their impact on the 2027 elections.

Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng on Saturday, December 21, Hassan noted that defections between parties, especially from the LP and PDP to the APC, are not unusual in Nigerian politics.

"This is a normal scenario. It's not the first time we are witnessing such defections. The primary motivation is the 2027 elections; politicians want to align themselves with the winning party to boost their chances in the next cycle," he stated.

Hassan pointed to the ongoing leadership struggles within the PDP and the LP, which have contributed to the defections.

"The LP is grappling with internal leadership crises and radical elements, while the PDP is embroiled in disunity and recklessness.

"These challenges have created an environment where politicians are seeking safer political ground," he explained.

YWC: Defections driven by the desire for stability and electoral gain

The Yoruba Council president emphasized that defections are not just about dissatisfaction with their former parties but also about securing political advantage.

"It’s more about gaining political mileage and the stability that comes with being in a ruling party.

"The recent successes of the APC, especially under President Bola Tinubu, have attracted many looking for stability and a clear path to political survival," he added.

Hassan reassured that such shifts are common in Nigeria's political landscape, noting,

"We've seen this happen in the past, whether when PDP was in power or during the tenure of the former APC administration. It's a recurring decimal that Nigerians are familiar with.

LP takes action against 5 lawmakers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Labour Party (LP) has filed a lawsuit seeking the removal of five lawmakers who recently defected from the party to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The party also demands the return of all salaries, emoluments, and privileges earned since their defection.

