Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

Akure, Ondo state - Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa emerged victorious in his local government area, Ilaje, in the 2024 Ondo state governorship election.

In the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Akure, on Sunday afternoon, November 17, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate floored the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its flagbearer, Agboola Ajayi. The incumbent governor garnered 24,474 votes compared to the PDP's 3,632.

Legit.ng reports that all 18 local government areas have been announced with Aiyedatiwa conveniently ahead. As of the time of this report, Nigerians await the official declaration of the winner by INEC.

Check out the full result for Ilaje LGA below:

Collation Officer: Prof. Emmanuel Onoja

Registered voters: 146146

Accredited voters: 29131

A: 09

AA: 02

AAC: 10

ADC: 107

ADP: 52

APC: 24474

APGA: 21

APM: 07

APP: 05

LP: 176

NNPP: 87

NRM: 03

PDP: 3632

PRP: 01

SDP: 00

YP: 01

YPP: 01

ZLP: 04

VALID VOTES: 28592

REJECTED VOTES: 293

TOTAL VOTES CAST: 28885

CANCELLED VOTES: NONE

More to come...

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng