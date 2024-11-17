BREAKING: Ondo Voters Decide as Winner Emerges Between Aiyedatiwa, Agboola Ajayi in Governor’s LGA
Akure, Ondo state - Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa emerged victorious in his local government area, Ilaje, in the 2024 Ondo state governorship election.
In the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Akure, on Sunday afternoon, November 17, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate floored the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its flagbearer, Agboola Ajayi. The incumbent governor garnered 24,474 votes compared to the PDP's 3,632.
Legit.ng reports that all 18 local government areas have been announced with Aiyedatiwa conveniently ahead. As of the time of this report, Nigerians await the official declaration of the winner by INEC.
Check out the full result for Ilaje LGA below:
Collation Officer: Prof. Emmanuel Onoja
Registered voters: 146146
Accredited voters: 29131
A: 09
AA: 02
AAC: 10
ADC: 107
ADP: 52
APC: 24474
APGA: 21
APM: 07
APP: 05
LP: 176
NNPP: 87
NRM: 03
PDP: 3632
PRP: 01
SDP: 00
YP: 01
YPP: 01
ZLP: 04
VALID VOTES: 28592
REJECTED VOTES: 293
TOTAL VOTES CAST: 28885
CANCELLED VOTES: NONE
More to come...
