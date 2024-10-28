The National Patriotic Coalition (NPC) has strongly condemned the local government elections held in Kano state on October 26

The group of election observers alleged that the elections disregarded a Federal High Court ruling removing New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidates

The NPC also said the election outcome, where NNPP swept all 44 chairmanships and 484 councillorship seats, lacks legitimacy due to irregularities

Kano - The National Patriotic Coalition (NPC) has strongly condemned the local government elections held in Kano state on Saturday, October 26, labelling them as a sham and a blatant disregard for democracy.

In a statement on Monday, October 28, Dr Kunle Solomon of the NPC said the elections were conducted despite a Federal High Court ruling sacking New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidates.

The coalition of election observers accused Governor Abba Yusuf of undermining the rule of law and judicial authority by proceeding with the exercise.

“Governor Yusuf's actions are a blatant assault on democracy, and his disregard for court orders is a threat to the rule of law," the statement partly read.

Kano LGA elections outcome lacks legitimacy - NPC

The NPC stated that the election's outcome, with the NNPP sweeping all seats, lacks legitimacy.

Among other allegations, the group accused the state electoral commission of failure to print election materials and engaging children to thumbprint and declare unverified results.

“The election's outcome, with the NNPP sweeping all 44 chairmanships and 484 councillorship seats, lacks legitimacy," Solomon said.

We have it on good authority that the state electoral commission failed to print any election material and where it did, it engaged children to thumbprint and declare results never carried out anywhere.

Kano LGA polls: NPC calls for investigations

The NPC urged relevant authorities to investigate gross irregularities and ensure accountability and justice.

The coalition said it stands in solidarity with Kano residents seeking genuine democracy.

It called on Governor Yusuf to address election irregularities, uphold court orders, and ensure the integrity of future elections.

“The people's voice must be respected, and their right to free and fair elections upheld. The National Patriotic Coalition stands in solidarity with the people of Kano in their quest for genuine democracy," the group said.

APC says Kano LGA elections illegal

In a related development, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano state said the local government elections conducted by the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) are illegal.

The party said its stance is based on a court order by Justice Simon Amobede of the state Federal High Court, which has yet to be appealed.

Rabi'u Bichi, an APC chieftain, said that the recent Federal High Court judgment quashing all NNPP chairmanship candidates further reinforces their claims of the election's illegitimacy.

