Live Updates: Kano Residents to Vote LG Chairmen and Councilors
Kano residents will be trooping out in numbers to elect new local government chairmen and councillors across the state's 44 Local Government Areas. This is happening amid conflicting court judgments stopping and giving the go-ahead to the election.
In another development, the Federal High Court in Kano sacked all 44 chairmanship candidates of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the state, while the APC has described the election as an invitation to anarchy if the governor goes ahead. The NNPP is the ruling party in the northwest state.
You can follow Legit.ng for live update...
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over 7 years of experience in journalism and writing. He is a graduate of OAU, and holds Diploma in Mass Comm. and BA in Literature in English. He has obtained certificates in Leadership and received the "Certificate for Breakthrough of the Year 2022" in recognition of his great performance during his first year at Legit.ng. Worked as Editor with OperaNews. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng or call 08161717844