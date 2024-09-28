"I Cannot Do Without APC": Prominent Labour Party Lawmaker, Supporters Defect To Ruling party
- The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River has been strengthened by new members from the opposition party
- Labour Party (LP) lawmaker representing Yala 1 State Constituency, Hon Odey Brian, dumped the party for the ruling APC
- Odey said he could not do without the APC because they were involved from the start by endorsing and adopting him
Yala, Cross River state - The member of the Cross River State House of Assembly representing Yala 1 State Constituency, Hon Odey Brian, has dumped the Labour Party (LP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Brian defected with over 2000 supporters including the ward and chapter executives of the Labour Party in Yala and other LGAs in Cross River North.
Hon Odey, who is also the chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts was received by the ward APC Chairman.
According to Nigerian Tribune, the state lawmaker was presented with a copy of the APC constitution and a bunch of brooms which is the symbol of the ruling party.
He commended the Cross River state governor, Sen Prince Bassey Otu, for changing the narrative in the state.
Odey stated this during a rally to mark his defection from the Labour Party (LP) into the APC at his Yahe Ward in Yala local government area.
“I stand before you today to make this sweet and wonderful decision to join the APC. We are all aware that I cannot do without the APC. They were involved from the start, I was endorsed and adopted and today I have become a legitimate and bonafide member of APC.”
6 Labour Party lawmakers defect to PDP
In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that six important members of the Labour Party in Enugu state have publicly defected to the rival Peoples Democratic Party.
All six defectors are members of the Enugu state House of Assembly, and their switch of allegiance has given the PDP a majority in the house.
Nigerians reacted to the news, saying it was long overdue, as the LP only had pre-election popularity, which many saw and capitalised on.
